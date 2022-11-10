Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Julia Alexander of Parrot Analytics and Puck to talk about what’s working, and what’s flopping, in the wild world of streaming. Seinfeld is a huge hit for Netflix, particularly with younger audiences. What’s the deal with that? Meanwhile, Peacock made a smart call by adding the Hallmark Channel as a vertical, and Disney+ added a huge number of subs … while also dipping in revenue. Then, we discuss the massive hit that was Hocus Pocus 2 and ask if Disney was right to keep it streaming-exclusive. All this and more on an entertaining and informative episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood. If you learned something, share it with a friend!

