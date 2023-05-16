Recently in The Bulwark:

In recent years, we have become used to a certain level of political disinformation on social media, more or less accepting it as the cost of protecting free speech even as we continue to debate how much moderation should take place. Now, however, Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter is forcing us to come to terms with a new reality: a social media platform where the person running it is himself spreading the misinformation. Where to begin? Last week, Musk responded to a tweet by Laura Loomer, one of many unhinged conspiracists who have been welcomed back to the platform since he took over…

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

JAMES COMER, THE REPUBLICAN WHO CHAIRS the House Oversight Committee, has been widely mocked for claiming during a Sunday interview with not-yet-fired Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo that the “informant” in his committee’s investigation of the Biden family’s business dealings went “missing,” hampering Republicans’ ability to drop the long-promised “bombshell” evidence. While this dung-faced performance merited all the mockery it has received, those of us whose sonar is more closely calibrated to the fainter sound waves of the conservative media world caught something more sinister in the congressman’s subtext.

READ THE REST.

JOHN G. FERRARI AND GISELLE DONNELLY: Beyond the Ukrainian Counteroffensive.

The Biden administration has so far managed to convince America’s allies to feed Ukraine spoonfuls of weaponry—enough not to lose, but not enough to win. This is a bad habit. Over the past fifty years, Washington has made promises to allies, but then, guided by short-term thinking, done the minimum amount not to lose. Despite bitter experience, we are unwilling to wake up from the Desert Storm dream of short, decisive military engagements leading to easy triumphs. Americans never fully appreciated how much of the American military was committed to the Gulf War, and generals, admirals, and politicians have repeatedly proven unprepared for waging long wars requiring political and economic commitment. In both Afghanistan and Iraq, our enemies had every reason to think they could ride out the storm. The Taliban reportedly quipped that “Americans have all the watches, but we have all the time.” Vladimir Putin, who, in his Victory Day speech last week framed his war of choice in Ukraine as an existential struggle with the West, is making that same bet—and why not?

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Shall we play a game? Tonight’s our first live recording of Across the Movie Aisle. I’m excited, never having seen WarGames in theatres (given my age.) Should be fun and hope to see a few of you there. For those who can’t make it, enjoy the rare score of the classic Cold War flick.

Ugh, Capitalism! The laziest form of persuasion on the Internet. Your #mustread of the day.

You will never unsee… Ron DeSantis as Andy Bernard from The Office.

Yikes… An apparently drunk man went into the house of NSA Jake Sullivan in the middle of the night and his security detail didn’t notice.

A vote to expel Santos… Will be coming by the end of the week. Rep. Robert Garcia introduced the privileged resolution, meaning it has to be voted on within two days. Time to put up or shut up, Republicans! A two-thirds vote is required.

A new CIA ad… Targeting Russians fed up with the war. Which some Russians seem to be doing!

Who Is… Leonard Leo’s Mysterious Dark Money King?

Alexi Navalny… Is the patriot Jim Jordan could never be, writes our friend Phil Heimlich.

No, no, no. Let's not listen to the FBI director... “Let's listen to the senior writer at Townhall, who is going to tell us that the FBI director is wrong.” Rep. Dan Goldman erupted at the asinine claims of witnesses at the House GOP’s show theatre earlier today.

A brief, concerning conversation… With Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who does not seem to remember being absent from recent votes.

Josh Hawley… Needs to learn a thing or two about manhood, Jake Auchincloss and Lucas Kunce write.

Here’s how much… It cost Steve Bannon to stonewall Congress.

The expansion of the Stop WOKE Act… “is just as unconstitutional as the first version.”

The meaningless no earmarks pledge… Meet the five GOP signatories who are seeking $175m in earmarks.

“Let’s don’t have elections anymore…” Tommy Tuberville isn’t called America’s Dumbest Senator for nothing.

Save the date! A live taping of The Next Level. This Wednesday at 3pm ET.

Rep. Clay Higgins… Does more for D.C. voting rights just by being thoughtless in his questioning of Mayor Muriel Bowser. How could he not foresee this obvious boomshakalaka set-up?

What was Aaron Judge trying to see? A controversy emerges about the Yankees’ slugger. Was it a sign or a distraction in the stands?

Your hero of the day? Joe Flood, who rode up to white nationalists on a bikeshare protesting on the mall to heckle them.

Lock them up! A former MMA fighter from Utah was arrested by authorities for his role in the January 6 failed insurrection.

