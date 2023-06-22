Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Programming note: Later this week, I’ll be covering the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference, where each of the Republican presidential hopefuls is slated to speak, as are many other high-profile conservative figures. Follow along on Twitter or Instagram, and look for more details in next week’s Press Pass.

We’re examining two big items in today’s Press Pass, which is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. (Subscribe now for access if you haven’t already.) The first is the upcoming Republican primary debate—specifically, the RNC’s requirements for getting on the debate stage, which candidates are meeting those criteria, and what some past presidential candidates had to say when I asked them about the most controversial requirement on the list. The second item is about the extent of the House of Representatives recent deterioration. Everyone’s getting impeached, censured, or yelled at, and fights are occurring on the floor. What is this, the House of Commons?

Chris Christie - (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Debate me, bro

The first Republican primary debate will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, August 23, and candidates hoping to take the stage will need to meet strict criteria recently established by the Republican National Committee. Some candidates have protested the committee’s expectations, which could take even some distinguished elected officials out of play.

Here are the RNC’s requirements that every candidate must meet at least 48 hours before the first debate.