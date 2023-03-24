An interesting TNB last night with Bill Kristol and Amanda Carpenter talking about (all of) the potential indictments and then a good bit about Trump vs. DeSantis. Worth your time. Video is here; podcast is here.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., stops to talk to reporters as he arrives in the Capitol from the Senate subway on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

1. Who Is Shredding the Country?

This week Sen. Marco Rubio spoke to The Bulwark’s Joe Perticone (make sure you’re getting my man’s newsletter; it’s awesome) about the potential indictment of Donald Trump. Here’s what Rubio said:

Marco Rubio told me a prosecution of Trump “would shred the country, rip it at its seams” before he laid into both Bragg’s case and his mental fitness:

That guy’s nuts. That guy’s insane. He’s upcharging what at best would be a misdemeanor—if the statute [of limitations] hasn’t run out—into a felony. With no prosecutorial discretion, no common sense of any kind. . . . It’s what you see in these other countries where prosecutors are turned into political weapons to disqualify candidates. It’s very damaging to the country.

I have a question:

Senator Rubio, if Donald Trump is subject to a criminal prosecution, the who, exactly, would be ripping at the seams of the country?

I do not think it would be Democratic voters. I do not think it would be political independents. I doubt the Quakers would care very much. Or the Puerto Rican community. I do not expect that ophthalmologists would riot or that members of the senior center’s pickle ball league would take to street violence.

So tell me: Who will have a reaction so extreme that it will shred our country and rip it at its seams?