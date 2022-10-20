Who Won the Summer—and Who Lost?
CNN's Frank Pallotta back with a summer roundup, a look ahead to fall, and Netflix's new 'tude.
On this week’s episode, CNN’s Frank Pallotta rejoined the show to talk about horror’s big summer, the winners and losers of summer, the ratings war between House of the Dragon and Rings of Power, and much more. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!
