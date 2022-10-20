Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Others

Bulwark+ members can comment on the show here.

Click here to listen now!

On this week’s episode, CNN’s Frank Pallotta rejoined the show to talk about horror’s big summer, the winners and losers of summer, the ratings war between House of the Dragon and Rings of Power, and much more. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

Share