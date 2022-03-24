Why can’t we admit that Ukraine is winning?

Eric and Eliot consider the first month of Russia-Ukraine War and Eliot's Atlantic article on why it has been so hard for some observers to admit that Ukraine is winning. They also talk about how the Russian military's failures to achieve its objectives might lead to stalemate, and how we should think about the risks of escalation and what is a theory of victory.

Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

