On this week’s episode, Sonny is joined by Julia Alexander of Parrot Analytics and Puck to discuss the wild couple of weeks in streaming. From HBO Max to Netflix to Disney+ and unbundling to rebundling, there’s a ton to discuss. Of particular interest to folks interested in how the business of streaming works is Julia’s expertise as a consultant who helps studios and producers understand why streamers like Netflix will renew a show; you won’t want to miss that discussion about 40 minutes in. Spoiler: Eyeballs-captured and hours-watched aren’t the only thing that matters.

This is one of my favorite episodes of the show thus far; if you found it as interesting as I did, make sure to follow Julia on Twitter and read her stuff at Puck. And please share this episode with a friend!

