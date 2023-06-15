Programming note: Tonight’s Thursday Night Bulwark will feature Tim Miller, Will Saletan, Jonathan V. Last, and Hannah Yoest discussing the Trump indictment, which 2024 campaigns have the best logos, and more. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

We’re looking at two items in today’s Press Pass: First, what is going on with the coded militaristic tweets from Louisiana’s most far-right Republican? I talked to him about what exactly he means by them. Second, the House finally got back to regular business after a week of having votes obstructed by a small group of conservatives upset with Speaker McCarthy over his concessions to the Biden administration on the debt ceiling deal. After a successful vote on a messaging bill about protecting gas stoves, the House took up a censure vote on Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor of the first impeachment of Donald Trump. Details below...

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) - Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Know your bridges

Clay Higgins, a Republican congressman whose tough-talking videos from his earlier job as a captain in a Louisiana sheriff’s office earned him the nickname “Cajun John Wayne,” has been winking at Trump-supporting militia types on Twitter lately with a series of cryptic, vaguely militaristic tweets.

After news broke that Trump was to be indicted last week, Higgins tweeted the following: