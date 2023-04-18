Why Is 'Murder Mystery 2' So Popular?

Before we get to today’s episode, a piece of exciting news: Across the Movie Aisle is teaming up with the Alamo Drafthouse in Crystal City for a special screening of the Matthew Broderick classic Wargames (1983) on Tuesday, May 16, at 7:30 PM. Alyssa, Peter, and Sonny will all be there, and they’re going to be taping a bonus episode of the show in addition to hanging out and enjoying a draft or two. Click on this event page to buy tickets (make sure to pick Tuesday 5/16 and Crystal City.) Make sure to share this with friends who might enjoy either the pod or simply watching a movie about cinema’s apocalyptic moment!

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to strip the HBO from HBO Max so as not to scare off fans of Dr. Pimple Popper. Then they discuss Netflix’s hit comedy Murder Mystery 2. Is this the lowest-common-denominator fuff WBD should be chasing? Did, gasp, one of our enlightened group of elite critics really enjoy this picture? You’ll have to listen to find out! Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on the best movies of the century (so far!). And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

