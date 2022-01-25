Recently at The Bulwark:

PETER WEHNER argues Why It Matters That Support for Israel Among Young Evangelicals Is Falling.

There is no single cause that satisfactorily explains the loss of support for Israel among a younger generation of evangelicals; it is a confluence of factors. One of them is theological, having to do with the issue of eschatology and Biblical end times, topics that don’t loom nearly as large for young people today as in the past. Older evangelicals are more likely to hold premillennialist views. This perspective believes that Jews will return to their ancient homeland, portending the second coming of Christ, which will itself be a fulfillment of prophecy. Amillennialism—the denial that an earthly millennium of universal righteousness and peace will either precede or follow the second coming of Christ—doesn’t believe that Jews have a role to play in how the end times unfold. Professors Inbari and Bumin told JNS that there has been a significant erosion in support for premillennialism among younger evangelicals. Younger pastors are more amillennial than older ones, there’s less focus by the newer generation of pastors on the end times, and less attention paid to Israel within that context. To put it another way, premillennial theology has been weakened, and that bears on how some Christians view the Jewish state. A Biblical scholar who teaches at a Christian liberal arts school told me that “eschatology is simply not a big deal for my students.” To be sure, many Christian Zionists support Israel based not on eschatology but on covenant—that is, on what they believe are the promises of God made to the Jewish people which are irrevocable—and because they believe standing with the Jewish state is the right place for Christians to be, both biblically and historically, including given the terrible history of Christian anti-Semitism.

Increased turnout and more nonwhite voters don't give Democrats the edge. To win, they have to remember the mantra: What Would the Working Class Say? Ruy Teixeira joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

LAKSHYA JAIN and HARRISON LAVELLE write: Ticket-Splitting Voters Are Disappearing—Which Makes Them Even More Valuable.

The days of conservative Democrats from rural Tennessee and liberal Republicans from Silicon Valley are all but gone. The single best predictor of how a district will vote for a House race is now its presidential result, and if the trends of the past 30 years continue, this relationship will grow stronger, which will further decrease the importance of candidate quality, incumbency, and media spending. For now, there still exists room for candidates who work hard at it to establish a strong, independent brand that lets them achieve significant crossover support. The question is just how long they can hang on.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday! We’ve had Ospreys and Chinooks flying all around our back yard and the dogs are intrigued by what the Marines are doing. Hopefully, we won’t have to send our fellow Americans to Ukraine, but if that’s what it takes to fulfill the promise of NATO, I know our brave men and women will do it and make us proud.

Speaking of the great Marines, check out this on the Marine Band.

The movies can be lots of fun… If you obey the rules. Listen to Chevy Chase.

How a prayer app is spying on people… It’s just sick. Always read your EULA.

The rise and fall of Jerry Fallwell, Jr. In Vanity Fair.

Stop the Steal… 2024. Arizona is already on the rigging of elections to avoid a repeat of losing in 2020.

As if we didn’t have enough to worry about on the virus front… Monkey-borne diseases?

Speaking of diseases… Check out the cocoa quarantine center.

That’s the point…

