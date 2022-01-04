Why the Bad Guys are Winning (with Anne Applebaum)

Historian, journalist, and essayist Anne Applebaum joins Eric and Eliot from Poland. They discuss Vladimir Putin's grand strategy, the conflict between democracy and authoritarianism, why the "bad guys are winning," as well as the state of American democracy and the January 6 insurrection. We hope all our listeners had a safe, healthy and happy holiday season and a happy new year. Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

