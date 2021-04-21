Why the Biden DOJ Should Be Hesitant to Use ‘Consent Decrees’

Leading The Bulwark…

DANIEL MCGRAW: Federal intrusions into local police matters can be warranted, but they are often resented by the swing states targeted by the DOJ.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Benjamin Parker joins Charlie Sykes to discuss anti-anti-Chauvinism, and Berin Szóka joins to talk about Justice Thomas’s bizarre concurrence in a case that SCOTUS deemed moot.

MORNING SHOTS: The Power of Bystanders

Plus, CHARLIE SYKES on the Right's Anti-Anti-Chauvinism.

JONATHAN V. LAST: Our law enforcement problems are varied and systemic.

Tim, Sarah, and Sonny (sitting in for JVL) talk about the Chauvin verdict, debate the media’s handling of the Sicknick situation, argue about hugging protocols post-COVID, and try to name a member of the House GOP who isn’t nuts.

MONA CHAREN: As the return of normal life dawns, let’s consider what changes to keep.

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Existing criminal laws are just not designed for holding them accountable. State legislators need to step up.

BENJAMIN PARKER: Conservative trolls are the REAL victims!

Several juries are still out. A look at how cartoonists responded to the Chauvin trial, and the resulting jury decision.

Did they think this was going to work? I don’t know what Gov. DeSantis was thinking, but having a law enforcement officer tell me about my voting habits doesn’t seem likely to sway me.

Red states like Texas, Arizona, and Florida are scared. They don’t want to become Virginia. And not even the Polk County Sheriff can stop it. I live in Virginia, and it’s pretty nice.

Tucker’s pre-emptive strike. You knew something bad was coming when the FOX NEWS host preemptively attacked a Washington Post journalist who asked him about his high school yearbook.

You can see why:

As the Chauvin jury rendered their verdict… A teenager was shot in Columbus, Ohio. (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGERY.) We’re going to learn a lot more about Ma'Khia Bryant, the young girl who was shot and killed in the coming days. But in a lot of places, like Caron Nazario in Windsor, VA, it took us months to see the footage. Columbus handled the response to this shooting this quite well, I think.

The culture war continues… Republicans think this is going to work out for them? I guess we’ll see.

The USPS is watching. Don’t underestimate the Postal Inspection Service.

Into the MAGAverse… Join Jordan Klepper in a trip down memory lane…

The customer is not always right… As a former retail worker, this really hits home. (It also applies to journalism and punditry.)

