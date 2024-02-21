Recently in The Bulwark:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) smiles while talking to reporters after leaving the Senate chamber on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ONE OF THE MOST INTRIGUING AND MYSTERIOUS of the 5311 people serving in the United States Congress will soon put to bed an intriguing mystery: Will Sen. Kyrsten Sinema try to win re-election as an independent in Arizona, or will she pack it in? Sinema, known to sometimes work her wardrobe into the conversation, avoids the press and keeps her views and plans closely held. She has now become the last holdout of senators representing swing states up for election this cycle; all the others have announced their plans to either run again or retire. Should she run again, Sinema could help elect GOP candidate Kari Lake to the Senate and Donald Trump to the White House in a critical battleground. Her retirement could make it harder for them.

ON THE EVENING OF DECEMBER 29, 1940, in one of his famous fireside chats, President Franklin D. Roosevelt warned the American people of the threat posed by Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, and imperial Japan. While the Neutrality Acts passed in the 1930s prevented the United States from engaging in the war then raging in Europe, FDR and his congressional allies had sought to prepare the country for eventual involvement, including enacting the first peacetime draft. Now it was time for a new step: He called on industry leaders to increase production of weapons and munitions that could aid the countries being attacked by the Axis powers.

Happy Tuesday! Trump has the money to pay up, right Alina? Right? I totally believe her!

“Some folks are burned out on outrage,”… “said Rebecca Lee Funk, the Washington-based founder of the Outrage, a progressive activism group and a purveyor of resistance-era apparel (NYT).” Redundancy department?

Why Attacks on Trump’s Mental Acuity… Don’t Land by McKay Coppins at The Atlantic.

Meanwhile, in local news… A patient who ended up at a Northern Virginia hospital because of an insane car chase left in an ambulance, which he stole.

…and up I-95 a couple hours… A horse got loose in Philadelphia.

My Pillow 2.0? Wisconsin Senate hopeful Eric Hovde is giving me Mike Lindell vibes.

A Mystery Death In Oslo… An Intelligence Op Gone Wrong? (Watches of Espionage)

Teach us, sensei! Jon Stewart cleverly transitioned from the (unfair, IMHO) blowback about his return episode to seeking a sensei in the unquestioning propaganda department. Lucky for him, there’s just such a guy.

The Flying Lawnmower… that Killed a Man (Little Flying Robots).

