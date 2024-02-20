Why 'True Detective: Night Country' Was Doomed to Fail

‘True Detective: Night Country’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) debated the emergence of AI video and whether it would be a net positive or a net negative for society. Then they reviewed True Detective: Night Country, which just wrapped its season up this weekend. Is it a worthy successor to season one, or something lesser? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Madame Web. (I know, I know: comic book movies, ugh. But you’re really going to enjoy this episode, I think.) And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share