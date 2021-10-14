Why Trump’s Executive Privilege Claim for January 6 Can’t Hold Up in Court

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

The Frozen Conflict of Transnistria.

There are a few places on earth that are sort of quasi-states, unrecognized by virtually any other country, but still, they exist as if they’re a country. And no, not those weird libertarians who come up with their own countries.

You’ve probably heard of a few of them: Crimea, Donetsk, South Ossetia. But Transnistria? Never heard of it.

Transnistria is a thin area on the border of Moldova and Ukraine, perhaps a last vestige of the Soviet Union. The guys at Yes Theory spent a few days there and it is a fascinating place. Check it out.

