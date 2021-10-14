Why Trump’s Executive Privilege Claim for January 6 Can’t Hold Up in Court
Chris Truax on why these narrowly defined privileges always have exceptions.
🏒 FACEOFF 🏒
The Frozen Conflict of Transnistria.
There are a few places on earth that are sort of quasi-states, unrecognized by virtually any other country, but still, they exist as if they’re a country. And no, not those weird libertarians who come up with their own countries.
You’ve probably heard of a few of them: Crimea, Donetsk, South Ossetia. But Transnistria? Never heard of it.
Transnistria is a thin area on the border of Moldova and Ukraine, perhaps a last vestige of the Soviet Union. The guys at Yes Theory spent a few days there and it is a fascinating place. Check it out.
Leading The Bulwark…
Why Trump’s Executive Privilege Claim for January 6 Can’t Hold Up in Court
CHRIS TRUAX: Privileges are are always narrowly defined and hedged with exceptions.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Ian Bassin: Putting Democracy First
Our democracy is in a crisis, but there's also a growing movement across the country to join forces to fight for it. Protect Democracy's Ian Bassin joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
BGTH: The Business of Sports Ads
SONNY BUNCH is joined by the LA Times's Ryan Faughnder to discuss Netflix's winning internationalization strategy.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: "Republicans Won't Be Voting" 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on Trump's anti-turnout message.
THE TRIAD: Are Democrats Hurting Themselves with Redistricting Reforms? 🔐
JVL: Unilateral disarmament is a bold strategy. Let's see how it works out for them.
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
Neoliberalism Died of COVID. Long Live Neoliberalism! - Eric Levitz, Intelligencer
Jim Jordan Makes His Move to Be the Most Batshit Anti-Vaxxer of All - Margaret Carlson, The Daily Beast
We Accidentally Solved the Flu. Now What? - Jacob Stern, The Atlantic
GOP-Led States Call U.S. Attack on Texas Abortion Law a Threat - Laurel Brubaker Calkins and Erik Larson, Bloomberg Businessweek
Calls intensify to end Wisconsin’s election review amid blunders by ex-judge in charge - Elise Viebeck, The Washington Post
California board diversity requirements face legal challenge - Ellen Meyers, Roll Call
Democrats in the ’burbs: Actually, let’s fund the police - Stephanie Murray, Politico
In Today’s Bulwark...
Not My Party: So We’re Headed to ‘Civil War’ Soon?
TIM MILLER: What to make of all the talk of a ‘national divorce.’
How COVID-19 Doubles Down on Poor Kids
BRENT ORRELL: For children who lost caregivers, the long-term costs will be high.
Stephen King’s Darker Half
BILL RYAN: The prolific novelist is at his best when he leans into his more remorseless tendencies.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
Yikes.
Punching down… Way down…
Read the whole thread. The 3rd ranking Republican in the House is asking her fans to drag some random person with very few followers.
The worst person you know… Has been found. And he doesn’t care that he’s an internet meme. In fact, he just wants to be left alone.
Captain Kirk in space. It’s amazing to see.
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you TONIGHT for Thursday Night Bulwark. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.