Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seen wearing the lapel pin on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

I apologize in advance for my underwhelming interest in tonight’s SOTU, but my jadedness (if that is a word) has been hard won. For well over 40 years, I’ve watched the pomp, ceremony, and hype of the crucial-make-or-break-bully-pulpit pageant, and I frankly can’t remember anything from any of them, except for the theatrical sideshows. (“You lie!”)

I’m sure Joe Biden will give a workmanlike speech, full of substance, lists of accomplishments, and poignant stories of people in the galleries, but he will be speaking to a performative House majority that wouldn’t know actual substance if it was zapped in the face by a Jewish space laser.

To the extent there is any drama, it will probably center on whether Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert start screaming at the president (or one another)….. again.

And whether GOP congressmen decide to rock their new AR-15 pins.

ICYMI, at least two of our nation’s solons — Rep. George Santos and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — have been wearing lapel pins featuring the weapon of mass destruction, which they apparently got from gun dealer turned congressman Andrew Clyde.

Here’s a very partial list of the AR-15’s greatest hits:

Feb. 14, 2018 : Shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida leaves 17 people dead.

Oct. 1, 2017 : The Las Vegas slaughter of 58 people.

Nov. 5, 2017 : The Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting that claimed 26 lives.

June 12, 2016 : The Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 dead.

Dec. 2, 2015 : The San Bernardino, Calif., shooting that killed 14 people.

Dec. 14, 2012: The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that took 27 lives.

The choice of the AR-15 pin, writes Will Bunch, “is on-brand for a nihilistic party that prides deadly individualism over problem-solving.”

Imagine members strutting around the corridors of Congress in late 2001 with a Boeing 747 lapel pin, or wearing a spiky replica of the coronavirus when New York City’s morgues were overflowing in the spring of 2020. Explain to me how worshiping an AR-15 — when the blood stains are still being scrubbed off a dance studio in Monterey Park, Club Q in Colorado Springs, or a bus in Charlottesville — is any different, really?

**

So why are they wearing it? And, in particular, why George Santos?

Obviously, the pins are designed to troll and trigger. But, there’s something else going on here as well. Santos (and Luna) find themselves in spirals of scandal and disgrace, and desperately need a tribe, because political tribes provide protection.

And what better way to signal tribal fealty than this?

**

In a different context David French describes the importance of tribal identity.

The instant that a person or an institution becomes closely identified with one political “tribe,” members of that tribe become reflexively protective and are inclined to write off scandals as “isolated” or the work of “a few bad apples.” Conversely, the instant an institution is perceived as part of an opposing political tribe, the opposite instinct kicks in: We’re far more likely to see each individual scandal as evidence of systemic malice or corruption, further proof that the other side is just as bad as we already believed.

The distinctive attraction of a post-shame MAGA is that virtually any sort of miscreant, charlatan, or snollygoster can shelter beneath its wings.

So Santos’s choice of new friends is not an accident.

(Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

I’ve written about this before. For someone like Santos, the New Right’s moral universe — and its various media tributaries — offer liberation and redemption, where mediocrity and venality can shelter together under a pugnacious amorality.

Think about the wretched refuse who have been drawn into that orbit: Crooks like Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, and Bernie Kerik. Bigots like Darren Beattie, Stephen Miller, MTG, and various drecks on cable television. Grifters like Diamond and Silk, Jenna Ellis, and Dinesh D’Souza. Sleazoids like Jason Miller, Jerry Falwell, Jr., and Matt Gaetz. And, of course, nutjobs like the My Pillow Guy, Sidney Powell, and Michael Flynn. And don’t forget Rudy Giuliani.

None of this is really a secret. What is the attraction of TrumpWorld for the worst people in the world?

In return for the requisite fawning and tribal signaling, MAGAworld created a moral free-fire zone, a force field against accountability. Too dumb, corrupt, or sleazy for the rest of world? Not a problem.

This is definitely a club that George Santos wants to belong to.

Elon’s Russian propaganda

Not only did Elon Musk allow this bit of obvious Russian disinformation on his site … but he amplified it with his own response.

Needless to say, the whole thing is utter bullshit. Thousands of NATO soldiers have not been killed in Ukraine. But Musk eagerly took the bait, anyway.

Exit take:

