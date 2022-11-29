Nov 29 • 40M
Why We Said You Can Skip 'She Said'
Plus: Where does Junot Diaz go to get his reputation back?
On this week's episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason), talk about the sad state of Junot Diaz. Semafor's Ben Smith interviewed the novelist about his odd career limbo; why can't folks who were accused of misbehavior before being exonerated get their reputations back? Then the gang shifts t…