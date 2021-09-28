Will Copyright Terminations Terminate the MCU?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the legal back and forth between Disney and the estates of Marvel’s most famous creators, including those of Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, as well as fan reactions to the (very slight!) possibility that copyright termination notices will be the death of the MCU as we know it. Is legal wrangling the kryptonite (sorry, mixing universes) that will slay the biggest film franchise in movie history? The gang also reviews The Eyes of Tammy Faye, asking why it feels so slight given the overtly theatrical nature of the subject in question. And make sure to check out our members-only bonus episode on musical biopics and why the genre feels fairly moribund; if you aren’t a member yet, you have five days left to take advantage of our 30-day free trial offer.

(Oh, one last thing: If you sign up for Bulwark+, you’ll get a personalized RSS feed that’ll let you listen to this episode today in the player of your choice. If you’d prefer to wait until tomorrow to listen, you can find the show on Apple, Google, Spotify and the rest here.)

Get 30 day free trial