A.B. Stoddard guest hosts, and I’m the special guest on this week’s Beg to Differ podcast, where we discuss Nikki Haley’s stumble in New Hampshire when a voter asked her about the civil war.

BRIT MARLING AND ZAL BATMANGLIJ bring to film and television an audacious creativity thought left for dead in concept albums and a high idealism long-buried in back issues of Adbusters. Their stories tell of alternate dimensions, duplicate earths, and time-traveling gurus. Their heroes are investigative freelancers, dumpster-diving activists, and gifted loners in need of redemption. Their sweeping vision acclimates to multiple genres without violating their strictures. It requires prestige-level resources and tends to get them. It assumes an audience of equal intelligence and, as a result, commands a small but intense following, to such an extent that the cancellation of their Netflix series The OA was taken like a personal loss.

The Jellyfish lights at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Happy Friday! It’s the last Overtime of the year, and it’s basically Thanksgiving for football fans. My Cleveland Browns have clinched a playoff berth, and Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Ben, became a social media sensation from the booth. It was fun to watch, people not wanting to leave the stadium. That’s a first for the Browns since the last game of the Old Browns in December, 1995.

Ohio State plays Mizzou tonight, and the Pop Tarts Bowl was… something.

Hope Floats… Matt Labash on “What throwing dry flies in winter tells us about how to live.”

What Gen Z is finding… At the library.

How Rikers Island… Became New York’s biggest mental institution.

Answers to questions some people are actually asking… Can a University fire its chancellor for starring in porn videos on his own time? Popehat’s Ken White says a lawsuit is likely doomed.

My forking Timex… A much loved Christmas gift turns ten.

The Brothers Who Invented Formula 1... For Marbles

