Will Netflix's Effort to Cut Off Password-Sharing Backfire?

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post)* discussed Netflix’s plan to crack down on password sharing. It’s a fun story because there are lots of tiny violins to break out: not only for the people who think they should get something for nothing but also Netflix itself, for allowing/encouraging this behavior for so long. Then Alyssa and Sonny discuss Women Talking, the best picture nominee. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode ranking the streaming channels. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

*Sadly, Peter Suderman (Reason) is out; he’ll be back next week.