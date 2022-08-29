Aug 29 • 52M
Will Saletan: Biden Is Playing to the Middle
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
16 comments
Biden hits MAGA Republicans hard, threatening to riot in the streets if your guy gets prosecuted IS semi-fascist, the Trump team tampered with elections, and the student loan relief plan may be 3-D chess. Will Saletan joins Amanda Carpenter for the last Summer Monday.