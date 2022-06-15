Jun 15 • 56M
Will Saletan: Big Liars Are Winning All over the Place
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
Even more election deniers won in Tuesday's primaries, Mastriano is too close for comfort in PA, Trump's ego was the only thing that stopped a coup in the DOJ, and White House staff need to let Biden be Middle Class Joe. Will Saletan's back with Charlie Sykes.