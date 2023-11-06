Nov 6 • 49M
Will Saletan: Don't Panic
Recent polls have some Democrats reverting to bed-wetting, Christie calls out the deplorables, and Scalise is an election-denying weasel. Plus, Biden and Gaza, and the left's support for Hamas. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.