Nov 6 • 49M

Will Saletan: Don't Panic

Ad-Free Version

2
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
2 comments

Recent polls have some Democrats reverting to bed-wetting, Christie calls out the deplorables, and Scalise is an election-denying weasel. Plus, Biden and Gaza, and the left's support for Hamas. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

This episode is for paid subscribers