Will Saletan: Erasing History
0:00
-55:00

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Jan 8, 2024
∙ Paid
7
Share

Jan 6 insurrectionists are innocent, and the Art of the Deal guy could've taught Lincoln how to negotiate an end to the Civil War—the Republican Party is dedicated to erasing history. Plus, Biden's baiting of Trump, the loser. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan

