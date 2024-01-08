Jan 6 insurrectionists are innocent, and the Art of the Deal guy could've taught Lincoln how to negotiate an end to the Civil War—the Republican Party is dedicated to erasing history. Plus, Biden's baiting of Trump, the loser. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Will Saletan: Erasing History
plus.thebulwark.com
Will Saletan: Erasing History
Jan 8, 2024
