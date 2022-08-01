Aug 1 • 50M
Will Saletan: Hot Joe Summer
Biden's getting a lot done, the Dems are finding their footing, and Joe Manchin is the face of the climate bill. Plus, the tactical perspectives of a third party, a preview of Tuesday's primaries, and the gaudy and gross LIV. Will Saletan's back with Amanda Carpenter for Summer Mondays.