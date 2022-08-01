Aug 1 • 50M

Will Saletan: Hot Joe Summer

Amanda Carpenter
and
Will Saletan
1
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments

Biden's getting a lot done, the Dems are finding their footing, and Joe Manchin is the face of the climate bill. Plus, the tactical perspectives of a third party, a preview of Tuesday's primaries, and the gaudy and gross LIV. Will Saletan's back with Amanda Carpenter for Summer Mondays.

This episode is for paid subscribers

A guest post by
Will Saletan
Writer