Will Saletan: It's Not Just Trump, It's Party-Wide
Republicans may love Trump because "he fights," but CPAC showed that a lust for violence has extended to the whole party. Plus, Doug Ducey gets no props, and are Democrats afraid to be happy with their policy wins? Will Saletan and Amanda Carpenter are back for Summer Mondays.