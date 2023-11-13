Nov 13 • 47M
Will Saletan: Punish the Vermin
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
Comments
Very powerful and strong Donald Trump is promising his supporters the freedom to go after the people they don't like if he returns to the White House. Plus, pathological lying fascists, Hamas tunnels, and the day after in Gaza. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.