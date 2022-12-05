Dec 5 • 41M
Will Saletan: Saying the Quiet Part Blaringly Out Loud
Ad-free version.
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
16 comments
Trump has upped the ante from sedition to Nazis and terminating the Constitution — and yet Republicans continue to shrug. Plus, the anti-science fever is spreading, and the genius behind the marketing of Herschel Walker in Georgia. Will Saletan's back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.