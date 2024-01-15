Will Saletan: The GOP Surrenders before the First Vote

Republicans are racing to bend the knee before the Iowa caucuses even start, while also looking like they want border chaos. Plus, racial resentment right now is worse than at the time of Martin Luther King. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Jan 15, 2024
