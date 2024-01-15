The Bulwark
Will Saletan: The GOP Surrenders before the First Vote
Will Saletan: The GOP Surrenders before the First Vote
Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan
Jan 15, 2024
Republicans are racing to bend the knee before the Iowa caucuses even start, while also looking like they want border chaos. Plus, racial resentment right now is worse than at the time of Martin Luther King. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Charlie Sykes
