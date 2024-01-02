Will Saletan: The Guts to Tell the Truth

Chris Christie makes clear he's not dropping out, because Nikki Haley is not the one we've been waiting for. Plus, with House Republicans signaling they may pull the plug on Ukraine aid, the war there is escalating. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for a new year of Charlie and Will Monday.
Jan 2, 2024
