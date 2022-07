A donated human embryo is seen through a microscope at the La Jolla IVF Clinic February 28, 2007 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

1. What Is Pro-Life?

Did you see the story about the woman in Texas who got pulled over in an HOV lane riding solo and said, Hey, I’m pregnant. So that means I’ve got another human being right her…