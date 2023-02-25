Feb 25 • 33M

Will the WGA Strike? Can It Afford Not To?

Richard Rushfield on the potential—and potentially necessary—catastrophe looming over Hollywood.

This week I’m rejoined by Richard Rushfield—fresh off a nice little profile in Vanity Fair—to talk about the oncoming train of a WGA strike. Seventy days out, Richard put the odds of a work stoppage at 65 percent. What are the two sides looking for? How might the industry change? And is the fate of civilization itself at stake? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

