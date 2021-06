“Grandpa, did you know what was going to happen in 2020? Did you see it coming? The week before the Election, what did you think was gong to happen?”

“Glad you asked. I kept a journal of that year and I looked up the entry for October 29. There were lots of polls, lots of charts, and caveats, and coy punditry, but I found this — the words ‘Feeling kind…