Will This Reform Save Our Democracy?

Katherine Gehl, co-author of “The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy” joins the panel for a meaty discussion of voting reform.

Katherine’s Ted Talk:

Mentioned articles:

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/us/politics/voting-rights-law-supreme-court.html?referringSource=articleShare

https://echeloninsights.com/in-the-news/june-omnibus-quadrants/

https://www.prri.org/research/2020-census-of-american-religion/

https://political-innovation.org/advisory-council/

