Will Trump's Political Unicorns Stick With The GOP? (with Amy Walter)
The voters who abandoned Trump have been analyzed at length, but the Democrats weren’t the only ones who persuaded Americans to switch sides in 2020. Holding onto these voters will be crucial for future Republican victories. Amy Walter, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Cook Political Report, joins Sarah to talk about who these voters are and why Tru…