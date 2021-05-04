'Without Remorse' Inspires Viewer Remorse

Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman are all experiencing buyer’s remorse this week after sitting through the not-quite mediocre Without Remorse. Plus, the gang talks about the Rosenberg-edited op-ed by Lucy Liu in the Washington Post about what it means to achieve progress in representation onscreen—and why young progressive critics are wrong to cast a negative eye on some of Liu’s previous work. And make sure to check out our bonus episode on all things MCU. Can the Avengers Assemble in time to save theaters? Or has COVID killed cinemas for good? If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend! (As long as that friend isn’t Michael B. Jordan, as two of the three of us were … not blown away by his Without Remorse performance, and the third of us, Peter Suderman, was wrong.)

