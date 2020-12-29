'WW84' Reviewed; Plus: Best Movies/Shows of 2020, Chosen!

On this special year-end episode of Across the Movie Aisle—and what a weird year it has been—Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) pick their top movies, shows, and games of the year. So much #content, such little time to discuss it all. And they review HBO Max’s hit new movie, Wonder Woman 1984. Is it as bad as the critics are suggesting? Or is it totally, you know, kind of acceptable as a piece of entertainment-like filmmaking, more or less? Listen now to find out! And after you’re done with that, make sure to check out our bonus, members-only episode (sign up here if you haven’t already; it’s only $10 a month!) about the new Netflix period romance, Bridgerton. In a useful piece of service journalism, Alyssa explains to the guys why all of the women in their lives will be watching it.