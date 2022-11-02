Yes Virginia, There Are Good Republicans
The problem is that Republican voters don't want them.
1. Mike Pence: Still The Hero We Need
I hope you saw what Mike Pence said about the attack on Paul Pelosi:
This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery. There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law
cnn.comPaul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, attacked at couple’s home | CNN PoliticsPaul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home with a hammer, according to law enforcement sources. Follow live news updates here.
JVL be like . . .
Was that so hard? I mean sure, it helps that Pence probably means it. He had a good working relationship with Pelosi. I’d bet anything that Pence actually stopped to pray for Paul Pelosi.
But also, this is what leaders do, and have always done. Let’s take a walk down memory lane: