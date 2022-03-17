Zelensky, Churchill, Reagan (with Andrew Roberts)

Eric and Eliot host British author and historian Andrew Roberts and discuss his revisionist account of King George III and how a good man was nonetheless the monarch under whom the American colonies were lost.

They discuss his new podcast Secrets of Statecraft, the most important characteristics of leadership in wartime, and the role Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is playing today and its Churchillian and Reaganite overtones. They also talk about Vladimir Putin, the role of individuals in history, and more.

Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

