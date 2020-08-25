Bulwark+
Join
About
Archive
Help
Log in
Archive
Top
About
TNB Podcast: Bipartisanship, what is it good for?
Listen now (61 min) | Come join Tim, Bill, JVL, and Sarah to discuss the future of “Red Dogs,” Pride month, and “bipartisanship” in the Senate. To watc…
William Kristol
,
Sarah Longwell
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Tim Miller
1 hr ago
Share
Share
LIVESTREAM: Bipartisanship, what is it good for?
null
William Kristol
,
Jonathan V. Last
,
Tim Miller
, and
Sarah Longwell
3 hr ago
Share
Share
Don’t Lock Out China’s Victims
Daniel DiMartino on why America should make a greater effort to bring Hong Kong’s victims of communism to American shores.
Jim Swift
4 hr ago
58
Share
Share
Edward-Isaac Dovere on How Biden Won
Listen now (54 min) | On today’s Bulwark podcast, Edward-Isaac Dovere joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book: Battle for the Soul: Inside the Demo…
Charlie Sykes
10 hr ago
6
Share
Share
Digital Friction and the Death of the Trump Blog
Here's how we fix the internet.
Jonathan V. Last
10 hr ago
61
Share
Share
Jonathan Taplin on Working With Dylan, Scorsese, and the Rolling Stones
Listen now (44 min) | Jonathan Taplin executive produced The Last Waltz, a concert documentary about The Band’s farewell show. Taplin was The Band’s ro…
Sonny Bunch
10 hr ago
30
Share
Share
Death of a Blog
Plus: Please don't mock Josh Hawley
Charlie Sykes
13 hr ago
32
Share
Share
Communist China’s Family Values
Mona Charen on China's One Child Surrender...
Jim Swift
Jun 2
104
Share
Share
Did Dems Let the GOP Off the Hook on the 1/6 Commission?
Listen now (58 min) | Plus: Pride Month lightning round!
Sonny Bunch
Jun 2
25
Share
Share
Scott MacFarlane: Inside the January 6th Cases
Listen now (44 min) | On today’s Bulwark podcast, Scott MacFarlane joins Charlie Sykes to take a deep dive into the legal cases of the January 6th insu…
Charlie Sykes
Jun 2
11
Share
Share
Baseball. Disruption. And the Social Order.
Inertia is a choice.
Jonathan V. Last
Jun 2
50
Share
Share
'Cruella': Cruelty to Critics
Listen now (39 min) | Plus, is the end of blanket mask mandates in theaters a controversy or a nontroversy
Sonny Bunch
Jun 2
33
Share
Share
© 2021 The Bulwark. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts