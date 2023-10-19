Oct 19 • 48M
A Bad Day for the Kraken
Ad-Free Version
Appears in this episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
Comments
Sidney Powell pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the state in Georgia—Trump's legal woes just took a turn for the worse. Plus, Jim Jordan's bad day, and a plea for social media types to wait for the facts before weighing in on the Israel-Hamas war. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
show notes: