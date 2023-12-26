A Flattened 'Maestro'

Merry Christmas! Peter, Alyssa, and I hope everyone out there is having a happy holidays. As you try to figure out what to watch with the family in this down week, we took a look at Netflix’s awards season favorite, Maestro. Before that, we dove into Marvel’s Jonathan Majors mess and asked if they made the right call in dropping him following his criminal convictions. Swing back by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about what we’re looking forward to at the multiplex in 2024. Our annual best-of episode is coming next week, though it may be a day late owing to New Year’s travel schedules. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend! We had a great 2023, hope you did the same.