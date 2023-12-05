A 'May December' to Remember?

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Bob Iger’s decision to slam Disney’s “messaging” in recent movies. Does he really think the company is going broke because it went woke? Or is he simply trying to distract from the structural problems Disney has made for itself with its streaming service? Then the gang discusses May December, the new Todd Haynes movie starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman that just hit Netflix and is earning tons of Oscar buzz. Make sure to swing by this Friday for our bonus episode on the epic new John Woo movie, Silent Night, in theaters now. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

