A Premature Pandemic Postmortem

Dalibor Rohac on What Michael Bloomberg and the WHO’s Tedros conspicuously leave out of their review of what went right and wrong.
DALIBOR ROHAC: What Michael Bloomberg and the WHO’s Tedros conspicuously leave out of their review of what went right and wrong.
A.B. Stoddard on Kevin McCarthy’s Political Malpractice
On today’s Bulwark podcast, A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s political malpractice: how he screwed up the Liz Cheney vote and the Majorie Taylor-Greene vote.
MORNING SHOTS: In Praise of Secret Ballots 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Plus: A Standing O for the QAnon Lady
THE TRIAD: A Party Afraid of Its Voters 🔐
JONATHAN V. LAST: The GOP lives in fear.
THE BULWARK GOES TO HOLLYWOOD: Glenn Kenny on 'Goodfellas,' Martin Scorsese, and the Business of Movie Books 🔐
SONNY BUNCH: This week’s guest is Glenn Kenny, the author of the excellent new bookMade Men: The Story of Goodfellas. Glenn is is a film critic whose work appears in the New York Times and Roger Ebert dot com. He has also written for The Current, Rolling Stone, the Village Voice, the New York Daily news, Playboy, Film Comment, and other publications. In addition to Made Men, Glenn is the author of Robert De Niro: Anatomy of an Actor and the editor of an excellent collection of essays about Star Wars, A Galaxy Not So Far Away.
Trump Lost Twitter and the Presidency. Guess Which One Hurts More? – Molly Jong-Fast, The Daily Beast
The Second COVID-19 Shot Is a Rude Reawakening for Immune Cells – Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic
Trump’s Lawyers Say He Can’t Be Impeached for Trying to Subvert the Election Because He Was Just Expressing an Opinion – Jacob Sullum, Reason
Biden moves quickly to make his mark on federal courts after Trump’s record judicial nominations – Ann E. Marimow and Matt Viser, The Washington Post
The Down Side to Life in a Supertall Tower: Leaks, Creaks, Breaks – Stefanos Chen, The New York Times
Choosing their scars: Lawmakers still a long way from deciding what to preserve from insurrection – Chris Cioffi, Roll Call
Only Immigrants Can Save Entitlements
LINDA CHAVEZ: A new report projects that Social Security and Medicare will need much higher levels of immigration to stay solvent.
Myanmar’s Coup Tests Biden’s Commitment to Global Democracy
DAVID G. TIMBERMAN: Washington has a chance to revive its traditional role and rally international opposition to an authoritarian power grab.
McConnell Condemns QAnon, Except When He Doesn’t
MONA CHAREN: His denunciation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene means nothing if he won’t apply the same standards to Donald Trump.
