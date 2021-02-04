A Premature Pandemic Postmortem

Leading The Bulwark…

DALIBOR ROHAC: What Michael Bloomberg and the WHO’s Tedros conspicuously leave out of their review of what went right and wrong.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s political malpractice: how he screwed up the Liz Cheney vote and the Majorie Taylor-Greene vote.

CHARLIE SYKES: Plus: A Standing O for the QAnon Lady

THE TRIAD: A Party Afraid of Its Voters 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The GOP lives in fear.

THE BULWARK GOES TO HOLLYWOOD: Glenn Kenny on 'Goodfellas,' Martin Scorsese, and the Business of Movie Books 🔐

SONNY BUNCH: This week’s guest is Glenn Kenny, the author of the excellent new bookMade Men: The Story of Goodfellas. Glenn is is a film critic whose work appears in the New York Times and Roger Ebert dot com. He has also written for The Current, Rolling Stone, the Village Voice, the New York Daily news, Playboy, Film Comment, and other publications. In addition to Made Men, Glenn is the author of Robert De Niro: Anatomy of an Actor and the editor of an excellent collection of essays about Star Wars, A Galaxy Not So Far Away.

LINDA CHAVEZ: A new report projects that Social Security and Medicare will need much higher levels of immigration to stay solvent.

DAVID G. TIMBERMAN: Washington has a chance to revive its traditional role and rally international opposition to an authoritarian power grab.

MONA CHAREN: His denunciation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene means nothing if he won’t apply the same standards to Donald Trump.

