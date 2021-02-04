A Premature Pandemic Postmortem

Dalibor Rohac on What Michael Bloomberg and the WHO’s Tedros conspicuously leave out of their review of what went right and wrong.

Jim Swift
Feb 4

A Premature Pandemic Postmortem

DALIBOR ROHAC: What Michael Bloomberg and the WHO’s Tedros conspicuously leave out of their review of what went right and wrong.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

A.B. Stoddard on Kevin McCarthy’s Political Malpractice

On today’s Bulwark podcast, A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s political malpractice: how he screwed up the Liz Cheney vote and the Majorie Taylor-Greene vote.

MORNING SHOTS: In Praise of Secret Ballots 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Plus: A Standing O for the QAnon Lady

THE TRIAD: A Party Afraid of Its Voters 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: The GOP lives in fear.

THE BULWARK GOES TO HOLLYWOOD: Glenn Kenny on 'Goodfellas,' Martin Scorsese, and the Business of Movie Books 🔐

SONNY BUNCH: This week’s guest is Glenn Kenny, the author of the excellent new bookMade Men: The Story of Goodfellas. Glenn is is a film critic whose work appears in the New York Times and Roger Ebert dot com. He has also written for The Current, Rolling Stone, the Village Voice, the New York Daily news, Playboy, Film Comment, and other publications. In addition to Made Men, Glenn is the author of Robert De Niro: Anatomy of an Actor and the editor of an excellent collection of essays about Star Wars, A Galaxy Not So Far Away.

Only Immigrants Can Save Entitlements

LINDA CHAVEZ: A new report projects that Social Security and Medicare will need much higher levels of immigration to stay solvent.

Myanmar’s Coup Tests Biden’s Commitment to Global Democracy

DAVID G. TIMBERMAN: Washington has a chance to revive its traditional role and rally international opposition to an authoritarian power grab.

McConnell Condemns QAnon, Except When He Doesn’t

MONA CHAREN: His denunciation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene means nothing if he won’t apply the same standards to Donald Trump.

Can we talk about this?

Banksy @PossiblyBanksy
Hold on, just gonna jerk off a cardboard cutout of Trump before I speak.

February 4th 2021

237 Retweets

Or do we have to? Because this is awkward.

Whose side are you on? A new ad.

The Republican Accountability Project @AccountableGOP
New Ad: The fight for the soul of the Republican Party is right now. Whose side are you on?

February 4th 2021

8,938 Retweets

Where Josh Hawley landed and where he stood:

Thom Lambert @profthomlambert
My former colleague @HawleyMO, whom I recruited to Mizzou Law and consider a friend, penned this @firstthingsmag piece. He argues that Robinhood’s restriction on GameStop trading was a Big Tech conspiracy to hold down the little guy. A few thoughts. 1/x Calling Wall Street’s Bluff | Josh Hawley<p>Like the tech platforms, Robinhood wasn’t really about its users. <em><a href=”/web-exclusives/2021/02/calling-wall-streets-bluff”>Continue Reading </a> »</em></p>firstthings.com

February 4th 2021

827 Retweets

Give me back that Filet-O-Fish. Give me that fish.

joe @JoePerticone
almost @dril-esque

Greg Kelly @gregkellyusa

I just went to a MACDONALD’S and there was no MCFISH on the menu. When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my “local” MACDONALD’S. I demanded to see the “manager” but they accused me of being a “MALE KAREN” so i walked out. https://t.co/oSpgFqfYGZ

February 4th 2021

4 Retweets

News you can use (in lawsuits)

Oliver Darcy @oliverdarcy
NEWS: Voting technology company Smartmatic has sued Fox News, some of the network's hosts (Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro), Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell for $2.7 billion. Voting technology company Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over ‘disinformation camp…Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network’s star hosts, and pro-Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, alleging the parties worked in concert to wage a “disinformation campaign” that has jeopardized its very survival. CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter…cnn.com

February 4th 2021

3,558 Retweets

Lastly… Let’s talk about this one.

Because it’s gonna be a favorite.

See you tonight.

—30—

