The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
"A Strategic Failure": The War in Afghanistan with Carter Malkasian
0:00
-40:22

"A Strategic Failure": The War in Afghanistan with Carter Malkasian

The Bulwark
Oct 8, 2021
Share

A discussion of why the war in Afghanistan was in General Mark Milley’s words “a strategic failure,” why the Afghan government failed to inspire Afghans to fight for their own country, and the legacy of former ambassador and peace agreement negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad. Our special guest is Carter Malkasian, who was a political advisor to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Commanding General of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and is the author of The American War in Afghanistan (New York: Oxford University Press, 2021). Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
53:23
Liz Cheney on American Authoritarianism
  
The Bulwark
49:16
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
51:46
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
54:57
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
57:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:03:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:05:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
55:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark