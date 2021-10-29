A Whiff of Maoism

NY Magazine’s Jonathan Chait joins, along with the Bulwark’s Amanda Carpenter, to discuss the BBB deal (if there is one) and cancel culture.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fight-for-taiwan-could-come-soon-china-navy-defense-11635349097

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/opinion/cohousing-mothers-pandemic-community.html

