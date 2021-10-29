A Whiff of Maoism

|0:00
|-1:01:35
NY Magazine’s Jonathan Chait joins, along with the Bulwark’s Amanda Carpenter, to discuss the BBB deal (if there is one) and cancel culture.
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-fight-for-taiwan-could-come-soon-china-navy-defense-11635349097
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/opinion/cohousing-mothers-pandemic-community.html
