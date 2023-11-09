Nov 9 • 44M
A.B. Stoddard: Insane and Surreal
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Episode details
11 comments
Trump wants to melt the constitutional order, but NBC didn't bother to ask the also-rans about that at their debate. Meanwhile, Vivek would've embarrassed Steve Bannon, DeSantis was less cringy, and normal Nikki may be the last one standing—before she concedes. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes.