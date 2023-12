And now no one is afraid of Mike Johnson—so he won't be able to lead either. Plus, a Christie-Haley alliance is starting to materialize, Marjorie Taylor Greene now has no sugar daddy, and Liz Cheney reminds us that we have one job. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes.

