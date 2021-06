On today’s Bulwark podcast, A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes to discuss why President Trump’s obstruction of justice with regard to the Mueller investigation worked, Trump’s confusion about the COVID-19 Omnibus bill, and what to expect on January 6th.

