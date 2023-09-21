TNB Alert: I have (another) back-to-school night tonight, so Sarah is hosting TNB. She’ll be joined by Will and Joe to talk about the coming shutdown and other stuff. Go hang out with the gang at 8pm in the East.

(The Bulwark / Midjourney)

1. Both Sides!

One of our ongoing themes is political asymmetry. It is not the case that Republicans are wicked and Democrats are pure of heart. That’s not where the asymmetry is. Corruption is a human trait and it is distributed widely, if not uniformly. There are corrupt Republicans. There are corrupt Democrats.

The difference between the parties is institutional: How do they respond to corruption?